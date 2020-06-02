5 major coronavirus-driven changes to cash and retail in the U.K.
The global coronavirus outbreak has up-ended daily life for many consumers, including where they shop and how they pay for things. The U.K. is no exception, as issues of health and hygiene have now been introduced as important factors when it comes to both planned and impulse shopping.
“Human behavior is incredibly hard to change, often requiring time and resources to make it happen. It’s rare to get something to force drastic change, yet that’s what we have with the pandemic," said Vidya Peters, chief marketing officer at Marqeta.
The U.K. went into a national lockdown on March 23, forcing an immediate change to the retail landscape. Now as the country begins to exit phase one of the lockdown — easing travel, dining and shopping restrictions — payment choices, e-commerce importance and consumption behaviors are likely to be forever changed. Here are just a few key examples.