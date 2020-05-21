5 ways coronavirus clobbered access to credit

Unlike past economic recessions where businesses and consumers have had to adjust their payment habits and debt levels over the course of months or quarters as the economy shrank, the coronavirus-induced economic crisis has forced many to make much more abrupt financial adjustments.

Despite the gradual return to work occurring in many states, there are over 36 million Americans who have filed for unemployment since mid-March, according to the Department of Labor . This creates a massive risk for card issuers, and a massive shift in demand for consumers seeking credit.