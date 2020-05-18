5 ways coronavirus has disrupted grocery shopping and food delivery

The coronavirus pandemic has had an immediate impact on a wide swath of consumer spending habits and payment choices — some of which may remain in place for some time after the crisis subsides — as certain categories such as travel have fallen to the wayside and others such as grocery stores have risen as more consumers eat meals at home.

Other coronavirus-fueled fears are weighing heavily on the grocery shopping and restaurant take-out experience, to address fears about contracting coronavirus by touching payment terminals or handling of physical cash .