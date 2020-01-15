6 big reveals from NRF's 2020 expo

The National Retail Federation's annual conference, taking place this week in New York, is home to many innovations that could change the way merchants accept payments.

Many of these address the expanding role of the point of sale, and the industry's push to go beyond traditional hardware or add-on dongles. Other examples focus on specific verticals, or environmental impact.

And alongside all of these announcements, some major M&A activity is taking place.

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.