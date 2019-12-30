9 transformative fintech deals of 2019

2019 kicked off with a series of large, multibillion-dollar acquisitions that promised to forever change the landscape of the payments industry. And while those big deals were clustered at the start of the year, many other pivotal deals took place over the course of the year.

There is value to bringing more services under a single ownership, but there is also wisdom in in leaving some lines of business on the table. The year was just as notable for the deals and opportunities that fintech companies walked away from.

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.