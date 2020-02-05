The 49 companies that made Arizent's third annual list of Best Fintechs to Work For include a wide variety of employers, such as small-business lenders, wealth management software developers, direct mortgage lenders, digital banks and payments platforms.

A common thread among 2020's companies is their ability to create a personal connection that attracts talent regardless of location — and then make sure those remote workers feel every bit as included as those working at the company's headquarters.

This can be done through simple tasks like hosting introductions among workers who would normally never cross paths, or through more challenging measures such as making sure satellite locations have the same layout and resources as the home office.

Below are highlights of the 49 fintechs that made our list. Employee totals for each company are for U.S. staff only, and some companies may have higher overall headcounts.