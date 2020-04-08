Coronavirus pandemic drives up gun payments

While reports of toilet paper and hand-sanitizer shortages may be common stories on the nightly news, one consumer goods category is flying off the shelves at an even faster pace, one never seen before – guns and ammunition, increasing payments volume for gun shops, a merchant category financial service providers traditionally avoid.

More than 9.2 million background checks for gun purchases were conducted in the first three months of 2020, up 35% from the same period in 2019 according to the FBI NICS tracker .