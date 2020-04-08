Coronavirus pandemic drives up gun payments
While reports of toilet paper and hand-sanitizer shortages may be common stories on the nightly news, one consumer goods category is flying off the shelves at an even faster pace, one never seen before – guns and ammunition, increasing payments volume for gun shops, a merchant category financial service providers traditionally avoid.
More than 9.2 million background checks for gun purchases were conducted in the first three months of 2020, up 35% from the same period in 2019 according to the FBI NICS tracker.
Finding ammunition on gun dealer store shelves is equally becoming difficult where sales of certain calibers such as 9mm are topping 1,000% increases and .223 (AR-15) are reaching levels of 5,000% sales increases according to Ammo.com.