Coronavirus: Top payments execs weigh in on risks, responses

By David Heun and Kevin Wack

With the world gripped in panic over the rapid spread of the coronavirus — and the stock market falling in response — payments companies have been left to speculate on what it all means to their operations in an increasingly global economy.

What the payments industry's key executives have had to say in the first weeks of the outbreak indicates the caution and uncertainty of the situation. Some have already lowered revenue forecasts for 2020.

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.