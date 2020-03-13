Coronavirus vs. cash: What's really happening?

Coronavirus fears are causing drastic changes in habits. Many people are working from home, which is causing changes to how they shop and how they make payments.

Cash is known to harbor pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella and Staphylococcus aureus. It's not clear if the same holds true for coronavirus, but many people aren't taking chances.

Cash use will suffer because of this outbreak, and there are factors other than germs contributing to this trend. A growing work-from-home workforce will funnel more shoppers into digital channels, including ones they may have never tried before.

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.