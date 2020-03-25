How consumers are coping with coronavirus

For a growing number of people, the coronavirus has disrupted their daily lives in how they work, where they eat and how they spend their money. This drastic change has caused a boom in some sectors of the economy and a bust in other areas.

As the number of coronavirus cases begins to exceed 500,000 globally according to the interactive map from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center , the impact could be expected to go on for some time, and thereby have longer-lasting effects on the payments industry. This is especially true as cities and states across the U.S. are banning large gatherings and the CDC is also recommending that gatherings of groups of 10 or more people in high-risk categories be cancelled.