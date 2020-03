How consumers are coping with coronavirus

The impact of more Americans working and distance learning from home has reverberated throughout the economy. According to the data science team at Womply which is conducting daily data analysis of transaction trends year-over-year at 400,000 local businesses across the country, in the week ending March 13 the U.S. saw an 85% increase in purchases made at food, beverage and grocery stores compared to the same week last year. Health care also saw a rise of 7% for the week compared to a year earlier, which was most likely due to coronavirus testing and treatment, since Americans are being highly encouraged to postpone any elective treatments.The entertainment industry sustained a 37% in spending that week as consumers began staying away from movie theaters and comedy clubs. However, the biggest drop in spending is from the transportation industry, suffering an 85% drop in spending as fewer consumers are traveling or commuting.Movie theater chain AMC announced on March 17that it will close all of its 661 U.S. movie theaters for 6 to 12 weeks while the coronavirus spreads. This came after its competitor Regal Movies tweeted that it was closing all of its 549 U.S. theaters until further notice.In the airline industry, Delta announced in a letter to employees that its revenue is expected to decline by $2 billion for the month of March due to consumers flying less, and therefore it will park half of its fleet until further notice. United announced that it was cutting its capacity by 60% overall, which included an 85% reduction in international flights.