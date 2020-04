How consumers plan to receive—and spend—coronavirus stimulus checks

Approximately $300 billion of the $2 trillion in CARES Act funds is being sent to consumers in the form of direct payments, yet some believe it may not be enough. According to a CARES Act breakdown by the Visual Capitalist , another $260 billion will be given to consumers in the form of enhanced unemployment benefits, and $43.7 billion in student loan aid.When consumers were asked by Magnify Money in its coronavirus consumer survey, about 40% felt that the size of the stimulus checks were too small. Another 40% felt that they were just right, but that sentiment could easily change as much of the country remains in lockdown. An additional 16.7% responded that they didn’t know, which is potentially indicative of consumers waiting to see how far they can stretch the money.The stimulus is being targeted at low to middle income consumers, with singles filing tax returns of $75,000 or less expected to receive $1,200 and joint filers earning less than $150,000 expected to receive $2,400. An incremental $500 per child under 17 will also be included in any stimulus money.“Most people aren’t going to turn away free money," Schulz said. "It’s hard to know how much cash people will need. The fact that the largest group feels it’s about right is an indication that this check size may be adequate. Unfortunately, for the 17.5 million Americans who have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks, there is a great deal of financial uncertainty — which is why we have so many reporting that they don’t know if the check is adequate."