How consumers plan to receive—and spend—coronavirus stimulus checks

As millions of U.S. consumers are beginning to see stimulus checks electronically deposited into their bank accounts as part of the CARES Act, many companies are wondering how Americans will spend these funds.

Already, prepaid card provider Netspend (a subsidiary of Global Payments) has reported that it’s had almost $1 billion deposited onto its cards between Friday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 14. Netspend reported consumers buying groceries, gas, fast food and also withdrawing cash at ATMs.