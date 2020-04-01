How coronavirus is devastating hourly earners
Scenes of office workers gleefully holding Zoom video conference calls from their dining rooms and late night TV hosts presenting from their kitchens and basements could give the impression that everyone who isn't sick is easily coping with the coronavirus crisis by working from home.
The reality is that millions of hourly employees who work in places such as retail stores, airlines, restaurants, hotels, car washes, and more are out of work for the foreseeable future.
While the $2 trillion stimulus package just signed into law provides enhanced unemployment benefits, it is little solace to those out of work with dim prospects of their jobs returning to normal anytime soon. Even the U.S. Post Office has warned it may need to close in June, according to Fortune magazine, unless it receives emergency funds.