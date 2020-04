How coronavirus is devastating hourly earners

Hourly wage earners are feeling the brunt of the economic slowdown that has come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a mid-March 2020 coronavirus study by financial wellness benefits provider Branch , over one-third (37%) of hourly workers reported that they were putting in fewer hours and one-quarter (25%) were on leave (paid and unpaid) or lost their jobs. Salaried workers, by contrast, are feeling less of an impact as about half (46%) reported that they are working the same amount of hours as before and 10% also said that they are working more hours.“It was surprising how quickly the reduction in hours and even layoffs have started to take place,” said Atif Siddiqi, CEO and founder of Branch, a financial wellness benefits provider.The virus has already affected more than 185,000 people in the U.S. and over 875,000 globally, according to Johns Hopkins University , and it will continue to drive the economy down as more consumers shelter at home. The White House recommends avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people.Even the recent U.S. stimulus package that included $50 billion in funds for the airlines may not be enough to forestall layoffs within the sector. In a joint letter by United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby, the airline stated that despite a 60% cut in seat capacity its passenger load levels were only in the teens to single digits on most flights. The airline is planning on deeper cuts to capacity in May and June. The executives also said that because of the federal stimulus, United will not conduct involuntary furloughs or pay cuts in the U.S. before September 30. What happens on October 1 is anyone’s guess.