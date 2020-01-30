How the Big Game is a big deal for payments

Given the Super Bowl's large audience of consumers and the ability to sway their future spending habits, businesses spend millions of dollars for the opportunity to air a 30-second TV commercial. This year a 30-second spot will cost up to $5.6 million on the Fox network-hosted Super Bowl according to CNBC , up almost 7% from 2019 when a spot on the CBS -aired Super Bowl cost $5.25 million.

But now more than ever, other forms of entertainment are competing for consumers' attention — last year almost 100 million consumers tuned in to watch the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, down from the 2015 peak of 114.4 million in 2015 according to CNBC .

Even with viewership down, spending was forecast to be up. Those attending in person have paid for high-priced tickets and costly beers. Those watching at home are spending heavily on snacks and drinks. And the ever-popular Super Bowl TV ads will introduce viewers to even more ways to spend their money.

