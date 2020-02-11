T-Mobile and Sprint: A merger of mobile payment pioneers

The U.S. telco sector has worked hard to control the mobile wallets developed on its phones. While its earliest efforts didn't last long, companies like T-Mobile and Sprint took decidedly different paths to reach where they are now.

With T-Mobile and Sprint receiving a federal judge's approval to merge, the companies are one step closer to combining the innovations they've created over the years.

Will they prove to be greater than the sum of their parts?

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.