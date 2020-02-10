The $27 billion business of food delivery
Now that the Little Caesars pizza chain offers home delivery — after decades of making its customers come to them — it's clear that the rise in food delivery options is affecting restaurants of all kinds.
It's a trend driven by consumers' strong appetite for mobile ordering and payments.
Online food delivery is worth billions and is growing at an astronomical rate. According to the research consultancy NPD Group, restaurant digital orders (defined as meals or snacks ordered via mobile app, internet, or text message) have grown by 23% over the past four years and now represent 3.1 billion visits and $26.8 billion in spending. NPD is forecasting that digital orders will continue to grow by double-digits through 2020.