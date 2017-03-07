The Most Influential Women in Payments, 2017

In financial services, there are always opportunities for disruption. Women can advance their careers through decades of experience, but they can also come in from new points of entry such as technology development, venture capital and retail.



The Most Influential Women in Payments are the ones taking risks with new ideas and investments, and developing the technology that will forever change the way people handle money. Not only do they set an example for their peers, they are unafraid to learn from newcomers and are diligent about encouraging a freshness and diversity of ideas.



This year's 25 honorees, presented in alphabetical order, represent an increasingly varied range of companies guiding the evolution of the payments industry.