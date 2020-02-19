Why fintechs—and Snoop Dogg—are in the $160 billion installment lending market

When established card networks such as Visa , American Express and Mastercard start investing in fintech lending platforms such as Divido and ChargeAfter — as well as in the fintech lenders themselves such as Klarna and Vyze — it’s a clear signal that the future of unsecured personal loans may not be delivered by banks.

In justifying its 2019 purchase of Vyze , Mastercard cited an Accenture group study that claimed that the U.S. installment lending market represents a $1.8 trillion opportunity. It may also be one of the reasons U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg decided to invest in more than just his singing career by purchasing a stake in Klarna a year ago.