Mobile under attack

LTE mobile communication was designed to be secure through the use of authentication and encryption between users and base stations. But even this has been compromised, with a new method discovered that can allow attackers to send mobile devices to malicious websites, Ars Technica reports.

The flaw, discovered by researchers, has some limitations: It requires about $4,000 of equipment to pull off, and must be done within about a mile of the victim. It exploits encryption that doesn't protect the integrity of the data, allowing attackers to redirect users to a different website than the one the requested, the article explains.

Because the attack uses a flaw in LTE's design specification, it can't be patched out; however, the researchers say it is hard to pull off because a number of factors can interfere with the connection.



Bloomberg News

Apple Pay takes a big bite out of Poland

Apple Pay made a major debut in Poland, reaching 200,000 users in just ten days — well outpacing Google Pay's early days, Apple Insider reports. The rival Google wallet launched in Poland in November 2016 and had just 25,000 users after its first four months; it has 300,000 users today.

Google's Android platform has a greater share of the Polish market at 64%, but Apple's success isn't just a sign of a more engaged user base. Apple Pay is the only option for iPhone or Apple Watch users who want to make NFC payments, the article notes; Google Pay, by contrasts, competes on its own platform against wallets like Samsung Pay and others that use Host Card Emulation to simulate an NFC transaction.

A bad sport

Sportswear and sneaker brand Adidas has disclosed a data breach of its U.S. e-commerce site, which it discovered on Tuesday of last week.

The affected consumers may have had their contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords accessed, Adidas said in a note on its website. Herzogenaurach, Germany-based Adidas has not found evidence that credit card or fitness information was exposed.

The incident is reminiscent of a breach Under Armour disclosed in March. In that example, attackers accessed the usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords of 150 million people who use the fitness brand's MyFitnessPal app.

U.K. unification

The U.K.'s New Payment System Operator will supervise the Cheque and Credit Clearing Company Ltd. and has acquired the assets of the U.K. Payments Administration.

This will place all of the U.K.'s payment systems under the same supervision, reports Finextra, noting NPSO took over the Bacs Payment Schemes and the Faster Payments Scheme earlier this year.

The NPSO will also be responsible for the national deployment of the Image Clearing System, the Check 21-style deposit capture project in the U.K.

From the Web

France's Bollore Group strikes partnership deal with Alibaba

Reuters | Mon July 2, 2018 - Bollore Group, the French conglomerate run by billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore, said it had signed a global partnership with E-commerce company Alibaba. The two companies said the partnership would cover cloud computing services, clean energy, logistics and other areas such as new digital technologies and innovation.

Wimbledon Adds American Express As New Supplier

Forbes | Sat June 30, 2018 - Wimbledon, one of the most recognizable brands in international sports, has struck a multi-year sponsorship agreement with American Express Co. The US-based company will become the new payments partner of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the annual Wimbledon Championships in southwest London, starting in 2019, the AELTC said in an emailed statement.

The Latest Must-Have for Millennials? Fancy Debit Cards

Fortune | Sun July 1, 2018 - The humble debit card is eclipsing other pieces of plastic as a status symbol in the wallets of younger consumers. To meet these changing tastes in personal finance, companies are enlisting world-famous designers to give the cards a new cachet—and millennials are joining waiting lists to get their hands on them.

