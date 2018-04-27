The information you need to start your day, from PaymentsSource and around the Web:

Apple Pay draws big banks in big markets

Apple has drawn support from Citigroup to power Apple Pay in Australia, a market where it's encountered aggressive pushback from local banks on Apple Pay.

MacRumors reports Citi is also supporting Apple Pay for its cardholders in Singapore and Hong Kong, followed by Taiwan later this month.

Apple has also won support for Apple Pay from BBVA, one of the largest banks in Spain, following Bankia, another large Spanish bank.



Bloomberg News

Good funds

Mastercard is extending a partnership with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group that's also part of the card network's general financial inclusion initiative.

The card brand and IFC have an existing $250 million risk-sharing facility that's designed to support electronic payment access in emerging markets.

IFC has agreed to guarantee settlement risk, and through the extension both Mastercard and IFC will recruit more banks to the program.

About face

FX exchange and payment company Currency Matters has added facial biometrics as way to balance speed and security.

Security company Selified is powering the biometrics, which will help Currency Matters comply with anti-money laundering rules while accommodating faster payments' processing requirements.

Selified's system combines selfies with stored images of ID documents and proof of address.

Loyal to blockchain

Swiss coffee brand Lattesso has launched a blockchain-powered loyalty program.

Using the Lattessocoin, Lattesso's virtual token, the program is based on the quibee system, which is a specialized platform for marketing on the Ethereum blockchain. Each cup of coffee will include a code that accesses Lattessocoins, which are accessible via an app.

By using the decentralized blockchain, Lattesso hopes to unify a fragmented and inefficient market, as well as centralize marketing data management, similar to a strategy used by banks such as RBC.

