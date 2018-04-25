PayPal and Barclays have formed a strategic partnership enabling Barclays customers in the U.K. and U.S. to manage their Barclays and PayPal accounts within each app.

Barclays customers willl be able to access their PayPal account from the Barclays online banking portal or mobile app and use Barclays payment products in their PayPal digital wallet to pay online, on mobile or within the app, the companies announced late Wednesday.

Bloomberg News

The integration streamlines the process of adding Barclays credit and debit cards to the PayPal Wallet and enables automatic updates when cards expire, Barclays said.

As part of the deal, Barclays is exploring ways to connect PayPal to its Pingit P2P service for U.K. customers; Barclays is also exploring opportunities for its U.S. credit card customers to redeem Barclays reward points at businesses that accept PayPal.

Barclays’ small-business customers in the U.K. also will be able to see a snapshot of their PayPal account activity on the Barclays SmartBusiness Dashboard, Barclays said.

“By joining forces, we can make it much easier for people to manage their money and payments. Each of these new features—whether removing the hassle of updating an expired card, connecting with Pingit or being able to see all your finances in one place, are about designing the very best customer experience,” Ashok Vaswani, the CEO of Barclays U.K., said in a press release.

“The U.S. and the U.K. are our two biggest markets, where we share millions of customers with Barclays,” Gary Marino, PayPal’s chief commercial officer, said in the release.