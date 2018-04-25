The information you need to start your day, from PaymentsSource and around the Web:

Hacking Amazon

Hackers attacked Amazon on Tuesday, redirecting traffic to rogue destinations and posing as a cryptocurrency website.

Ars Technica reports the attackers used a fake version of the MyEtherWallet site to steal digital coins, and also targeted Amazon's Route 53 cloud service. The attack hijacked about 1,300 IP addresses and involved the Border Gateway Protocol, which network operators use to exchange internet traffic.

A similar attack, reportedly of Russian origin, occured in April, resulting in traffic for Visa, Mastercard and Symantec to be rerouted. Amazon's cloud server has also been hacked in the past.



Bloomberg News

Not so fast

The Federal Reserve's faster payments ecosystem, driven by a Fed task force, also includes a group called the U.S. Faster Payments Council. That council just released a framework for its own structure and governance.

The Governance Framework Formation Team spent eight months developing the guidance, and is soliciting payments industry stakeholders to comment over the next two months before the council's guidance becomes final.

The release is the latest step in the Federal Reserve's strategy to expedite payment processing speed in the U.S. to accommodate e-commerce and mobile payments, an initiative that has been ongoing for much of the past five years.

From pens to clicks

While business payments remain largely paper-based in the U.S., in Indonesia B2B payments are still mostly hand-written and often result in failed cash flow tracking.

A startup called Paper.id is trying to reverse that by developing an invoicing platform that integrates with most banking and payment systems in the country.

Paper.id is collaborating with state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia to support a link between digital invoices, a QR code payment system Yap!, transfers, virtual accounts, credit cards, mobile banking and e-wallets to support transactions and tracking.

Mind the gap...between the phone and the turnstile

As the New York subway hopes to introduce contactless fares by 2020, the technology covers more than half of all London transit trips, reports the Evening Standard.

The payment method has been active on the Tube and rail services for four years, and is used for 17 million journeys per week.

It's also served as a gateway to mobile, as one in eight contactless trips are now made via a smartphone or another connected device.

