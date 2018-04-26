E-commerce platform Magento is giving merchants the option to activate Klarna instant credit for online checkouts.

Sweden-based Klarna is built into the latest version of Magento Commerce, giving merchants a streamlined path to offer goods consumers may opt to pay for immediately, within 30 days, or longer via installments, Klarna said in a Thursday press release.

“The addition of Klarna as a core bundled extension in our latest release will help merchants streamline the checkout process and reduce cart abandonment,” said Ryan Murden, head of business development at Campbell, Calif.-based Magento, in the release.

“Our shared vision of providing exceptional customer experiences by removing the friction associated with the checkout process will deliver consistently improved conversion rates as well as increased average order value for merchants,” added Michael Rouse, Klarna’s chief commercial officer.