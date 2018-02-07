The information you need to start your day, from PaymentsSource and around the Web:

Machine learning experts wanted

To address India's quickly automating payments industry, PayPal is adding to its force on the ground.

EconomicTimes reports PayPal will hire 600 programmers in India by the end of the year, including application developers, data engineers, data management experts and product managers.

The hires will also be charged with finding new uses for machine learning and artificial intelligence. PayPal's headcount in its two centers in Chennai and Bengaluru has already doubled to 1,700 in the past two years.



Building up in Brussels

Oracle is collaborating with local startup supporter B-Hive to build a fintech innovation program in Belgium.

The center, which will be in Brussels, will focus on solutions for banking, payments and other financial technology.

While the move is not a direct result of Brexit, the choice is a setback for the U.K., given concerns over the the U.K.'s loss of technology status when it leaves the European Union, reports Finextra, which adds London would have been a logical choice in the pre-Brexit environment.

Former Amex exec joins Walmart

Walmart has hired Janey Whiteside to be its executive vice president and chief customer officer for the U.S. and e-commerce, reports TalkBusiness.

Whiteside had been at American Express for about 20 years in roles such as international pricing, relationship management and global products and services.

At Walmart, she will focus on expanding Walmart's appeal with younger consumers and loyalty programs.

Concardis hires former Vodafone exec

Peter Walz will become the chief sales officer for Concardis Payment Group as it merges with Nets to boost digital payments in cash-heavy Germany.

Walz was formerly managing director of retail sales for Vodafone Germany, where he oversaw the company's digitization process and managed more than 2,000 employees.

At Concardis, he will focus on automating sales and the company's outreach to small to medium sized businesses.

Militarizing blockchain

Blockchain's evolution as a financial security tool has reached Russia, where the Ministry of Defense is forming a research unit to determine how blockchain can prevent cybersecurity attacks.

Coindesk reports the Russian military wants to find out how good blockchain is at preventing unauthorized users from hiding evidence of unauthorized access to account systems by erasing access logs.

From the Web

Tencent’s WeChat widens service fee for users of ‘card repay’ feature in digital wallet

South China Morning Post | Mon Jul 2, 2018 - WeChat, China’s largest social platform with around 1 billion users, will expand fees for users who pay their credit card bills via the “card repay” service within WeChat Wallet, bringing the era of free-of-charge services for mobile payments closer to an end. WeChat, which is operated by Chinese internet giant Tencent, will begin charging a fee of 0.1 percent on credit card repayment amounts from August 1.

Russian payments provider Qiwi launches crypto investment bank: Report

EconoTimes | Mon Jul 2, 2018 - Qiwi Blockchain Technologies, a subsidiary of Russian payment service provider Qiwi, has launched a crypto investment project, Kommersant reported. Dubbed “HASH,” the project marks the first crypto-investment bank in Russia. It is built on a classic investment banking model and involves the search, assessment, market entry of quality projects, aimed at attracting large investors.

BBPS set to unleash major changes across payments ecosystem

LiveMint | Tue Jul 3, 2018 - The Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) has been designed as a system that can address such issues. It functions as a central switch. Once a biller connects into BBPS, s/he can accept bill payments from any BBPS customer touch point.

More from PaymentsSource

Barclays' new SMB perk offers cash flow, not rewards

Barclays has introduced an SMB credit card with a very targeted perk: It extends the interest-free credit periods up to 116 days for payments made at popular trade retailers Travis Perkins and Toolstation.

UnionPay approves first overseas EMV testing lab

China UnionPay has qualified FIME’s personalization validation tool (PVT), marking the Chinese payment brand’s first certification of an overseas lab for testing its secure chip products.

To set it apart from PayPal, Chargebee uses data to tell a story

Concentrating more on the data delivered through a customer database, Chargebee began focusing on what was driving consumer success for a company, and turning that into a revenue generation point.

Facebook's ad policy is the best publicity bitcoin can get

The crypto market has been in bear territory recently, and Facebook's removal of its bitcoin ad ban can help a resumption of cryptocurrency expansion, according to Nigel Green, founder and CEO of deVere Group.

