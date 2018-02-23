Nearly a year after integrating with major mobile wallets, Punchh is expanding its cloud-based platform to integrate loyalty and payments for quick-service restaurants.

Nine more restaurant brands plan to incorporate the Mountain View, Calif.-based company's Restaurant Marketing Cloud designed to deliver loyalty programs in which payments and redemption go hand-in-hand, but also to collect consumer spending data to develop personalized offers and incentives.

"Our mission at Punchh is to roll back the clock on retail by about 100 years and create the kind of 'corner store' relationship between shopkeepers and customers that existed in the past," Shyam Rao, CEO and co-founder of Punchh, said in a Friday press release.

The data analytics platform helps merchants predict consumer behavior, aiding in the execution and management of marketing programs.

New restaurants include Fazoli's, NORMS Restaurants, LLC/CapitalSpring, Pieology, Slim Chickens and Vitality Bowls. Punchh serves more than 100 brands altogether.

Punchh now integrates with Google Pay, Apple Pay, Mastercard, Braintree, First Data, Heartland, Verifone, Ingenico and Pax. It operates with more than 20 common quick-serve restaurant point-of-sale systems.