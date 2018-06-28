The information you need to start your day, from PaymentsSource and around the Web:

.Secure tweeting

Twitter will support second-factor FIDO security keys for authentication, an important move as the app becomes more transactional.

FIDO, an industry alliance that supports dynamic authentication over static passwords, provides an option to enable identity security that's resistant to phishing and social engineering attacks that use stolen credentials, according to Twitter.

Customers can purchase FIDO security keys at FIDO vendors, according to Twitter, which adds users with keys can also access other online services that support FIDO, such as Facebook, Google, DropBox and Salesforce.



Bloomberg News

.Gig bankers

The expansion of contract work is changing payrolls in many ways, and has inspired a financial startup designed specifically for the gig economy.

Called Trezeo, the startup is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, reports the Irish Times. Trezeo uses machine learning to analyze a user's income streams to produce a flow of payments that's regular and reliable. Trezeo tops up a user's account when work is slow, then gets paid back when the customer earns more from gig work.

Trezeo's co-founder and CEO, Garrett Cassidy, was formerly the European managing director for payments technology company Circle.com.

.What do you think about Kik?

Chat app Kik has debuted its Kin cryptocurrency to 1,000 users, including a feature that distributes Kin to people who give their opinion of Kik.

VentureBeat reports the currency is designed to expand Kik's rewards engine, which provides funds to bot developers. The more time users spend on the platform, the more Kin they can earn.

.Indoor voice

A shopper in Kenya demonstrated how dangerous it is to say your mobile phone number after making a mobile payment.

Nairobinews reports the shopper was able to find out another user's name, workplace, former school and residence after the "other user" gave out a mobile phone number at checkout, a common practice for mobile money apps in Africa.

The user was also able to find out social media information, relationship status and recent attendance at entertainment events. The site did not identify the store or shopper, but did report the store is taking steps to isolate verbal information at checkout.

