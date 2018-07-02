China UnionPay has qualified FIME’s personalization validation tool (PVT), marking the Chinese payment brand’s first certification of an overseas lab for testing its secure chip products.

The move should accelerate the time required for PVT testing by card issuers and manufacturers delivering a range of UnionPay chip cards for EMV, Near Field Communication devices and wearables, FIME said in a Monday press release.

“With the rapid global growth of UnionPay in recent years, it was crucial to add this library to our testing portfolio to ensure we continue to deliver comprehensive testing and certification support to our customers,” said Leo Jiang, FIME’s country manager for China, in the release.

FIME developed it test tool with Barnes International to automate personalization validation tests to eliminate errors before payment cards and credentials are rolled out, according to the release. FIME has offices around with the world with a head office in France.