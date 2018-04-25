print reprint

U.S. Bank has formed a partnership with insurance claims software provider Enservio to simplify processes for paying or collecting insurance settlements.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank will leverage Enservio’s Paysurance platform to reduce steps for insurers and customers in processing auto, homeowner, mortgage and B2B insurance claims, according to a Wednesday press release.

“Enservio is a recognized leader in automating the disbursement process for insurance companies, and we’re excited to partner with them to deploy the technology needed to accelerate the secure processing of electronic payment and reconciliation for single and multi-party claims,” said Rich Erario, U.S. Bank’s executive vice president and head of global treasury management, in the release.

“With its large base of insurance clients and its reputation for innovation in the payments space, U.S. Bank is an ideal partner for our Paysurance product,” said Robert Chase, managing director at Needham, Mass.-based Enservio.

Kate Fitzgerald

Kate Fitzgerald is an Arizona-based senior editor for PaymentsSource.
