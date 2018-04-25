Wells Fargo partner Expensify has launched an expense reporting application that will streamline the importing of credit card transaction data and provide access to a detailed history of those transactions.

Bloomberg News

The ExpensifyApproved! Banks program will be a data-sharing platform for Expensify and Wells Fargo customers who use the software to manage expenses. Wells Fargo will be the first major partner to link its payment cards to the software.

“Bank integrations have been in the Expensify DNA since day one, and the new program is the next step toward providing a consistent transaction import process for our mutual customers,” David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify, said in a Wednesday press release. “Wells Fargo has always been a great partner at the forefront of innovation, so it was a natural fit for them to be our first major partner as we launch this exciting new endeavor.”

As a member of the program, Wells Fargo says it will also benefit from access to the Expensify engineering resources that are needed to build and maintain APIs.

“With API connectivity, Wells Fargo cardholders in Expensify can trust that they’re getting a smooth and efficient transaction import experience," Ben Soccorsy, head of digital payments for Wells Fargo Virtual Channels, said in the release. "Robust card connections that run dependably in the background are the perfect complement to fully automated expense reporting in Expensify."