Wirecard has partnered with SES-imagotag, which makes electronic shelf-labeling systems, for a new technology enabling consumers to buy products directly from store shelves with their smartphones.

The system can leverage either QR codes or NFC technology placed on products so consumers can scan a digital price tag on the product and instantly purchase it, according to a Thursday press release.

Through the partnership with Wirecard, which has already integrated with leading Chinese mobile payment apps, SES-imagotag's digital price tags are now compatible with Alipay and WeChat mobile payments, the press release noted.

France-based SES-imagotag already provides electronic shelf-labeling systems at more than 14,000 stores in 55 countries. These systems can be connected via a range of channels including WiFi or Bluetooth LE for inventory management and to deliver offers and more product information to consumers, according to the company’s website.

“Our aim is to guide retailers toward constant innovation, ultra-efficient processes, seamless omnichannel retailing and boost brand sales,” said Michael Unmüßig, SES-imagotag’s senior executive vice president of marketing, in the release.

